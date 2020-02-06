tech2 News Staff

Samsung has slashed the prices of its Galaxy A50s, which was launched in India September last year at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

Successor of the Galaxy A50 (Review), the Galaxy A50s is now selling at a starting price of Rs 17,499 — knocking Rs 5,500 off the price tag. The higher 6 GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 24,999 and it is now selling at Rs 19,999.

You can now buy the smartphone at the revised prices from Samsung's website, Amazon.com or Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specs

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. The smartphone comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Galaxy A50s comes with an in-display sensor.

