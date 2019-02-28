Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 launched from Rs 8,490 onwards

Samsung's 2019 Galaxy A series price in India starts at Rs 8,490 for the Galaxy A10 2GB RAM model

tech2 News Staff Feb 28, 2019 13:36:53 IST

Samsung's revamped Galaxy A series has finally marked its debut in India. The all-new Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 features Samsung's new Infinity display and a big 4,000 mAh battery. The new Galaxy A lineup has been launched in India starting at Rs 8,490 for the Galaxy A10 model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Here are all the details on the new Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 in terms of specifications, price in India, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2019 Edition with Infinity-U Super AMOLED launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10: Price in India, release date

Speaking of the high-end model first, the Galaxy A50 has been launched in India for a price starting at Rs 19,990 for the 4 GB RAM/64GB storage model and Rs 22,990 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 has been announced in single RAM/storage variant. The Galaxy A30 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will come for a price of Rs 16,990. While the Galaxy A10 with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage tags a price of Rs 8,490. As for the availability all the three Galaxy A-series smartphones will be available from 2 March via Samsung's official online store. The smartphones will be displayed in Samsung's Bangalore Opera House as well.

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10: Features, specifications

As for the conventional specs, both Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 features Samsung's new Infinity-U display. The smartphones flaunt a minimal bezel dew-drop notch 6.4-inch full Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. In terms of internal hardware, the Galaxy A50 is powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core 2.3GHz processor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A30 carries an Exynos 7904 octa-core 1.8 GHz chipset. As for the budget Galaxy A10 smartphone it gets an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor.

In terms of optics, the mid-premium Galaxy A50 boasts triple rear camera setup comprising of a 25 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP and an 8 MP sensor both with an f/2.2 aperture lens. Up front, it has a 25 MP camera sensor for shooting selfies and making video calls. The Galaxy A30, on the other hand, sports dual rear camera setup consisting of a a 16 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, a 16 MP front camera that comes with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. The Galaxy A10 gets a single 13 MP rear camera with f/1.9 lens.  The phone has a 5 MP front facing camera.

For security, the Galaxy A50 offers an in-display fingerprint sensor meanwhile, the Galaxy A30 has a touch capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. All the smartphones support USB-C port for charging.

