tech2 News Staff

Samsung will reportedly soon expand its A-series with the launch of the purported Galaxy A41, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A11, and Galaxy A31 smartphones. Two of these smartphones — Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A31 — have leaked online today, revealing their camera and battery specifications.

As per a listing on South Korea's certification website, Safety Korea, the battery of Galaxy A41 with a model number EB-BA415ABY has reportedly been certified. A blurry low-resolution image has also been shared on the website, which is hard to read anything from.

However, a tech blog, Nashville Chatter, reveals that this image reportedly confirms that Galaxy A41 might be equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery. It is expected to come with 15W fast charging support.

The camera specifications of Galaxy A41 have been revealed in a separate leak. As per a report by a Dutch blog GalaxyClub.nl, Galaxy A41 might sport a triple rear camera setup that is speculated to include 48 MP primary sensor, 25 MP secondary sensor and 2 MP sensor. A report by 91 Mobiles has hinted that the smartphone might come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options and it is likely to be powered by an Exynos chipset.

Coming to the Galaxy A31, a report by Sammobile claims that it will likely feature a 48 MP primary camera at the back along with a 5 MP macro sensor. In terms of battery, the report reveals that the phone is expected to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh power brick with rated capacity of 4,860 mAh.



