Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64 MP quad-camera setup to soon launch in India, to go on sale on 5 March

Samsung has not confirmed the launch date but the smartphone's micro-website reveals that the Galaxy A32 will go on sale on 5 March.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 17:19:42 IST

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy A32 smartphone in Europe and now it plant to bring the device to the Indian market as well. The unveiled smartphone is a 5G model. Samsung has also launched a 4G variant of the Galaxy A32. In a release sent out to the press, Samsung has confirmed that the device will soon debut in India, but it does not mention when that would be. However, a micro-website dedicated to the smartphone reveals that the Galaxy A32 will go on sale on 5 March 2021.

A screenshot of the microsite tab title. Image: tech2

In the press release, Samsung confirms that the Galaxy A32 will feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup (which would include an ultra-wide lens, macro lens and depth camera), an sAMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, and that the smartphone will fall in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone specifications

Besides that, recent unveiling of the Galaxy A32 reveals that the 4G variant of the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch  full HD+ display with an Infinity-U notch design. It will measure 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm and weigh 184 grams.

Powering the phone is the unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The company has not revealed the chip name but could be MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor. It will be available in multiple RAM options of 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8GB RAM and will be available in two storage choices of 64 GB and 128 GB, with microSD card support for additional storage.

For clicking pictures and video recording, the Galaxy A32 features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide angle sensor, a 5 MP macro shooter, and a 2 MP depth camera. The front camera includes a 13 MP sensor and gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A32 4G houses a 5,000mAh battery and gets 15W charging support. The handset will be available in five colour options of Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue.

Note that the 5G version of the Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and sports a 48 MP primary camera, unlike the 64 MP primary camera on the 4G variant.

