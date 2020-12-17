FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has received FCC certification. A report in MySmartPrice stated that the smartphone was spotted on the FCC certification website. According to the report, the FCC certification confirms the Galaxy A32 5G moniker along with 15W fast charging on the Galaxy A31 successor. The FCC certification suggests the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G smartphone will have the model number SM-A326J. The listing also informs that the device will come with 15W charging support since the box-charger is rated for 10W (5V/2A) and 15W (9V/1.67A) output.

As per the listing, the smartphone with offers 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands and will also support NFC.

The report adds that the Galaxy A32 5G will feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 audio jack based on the renders

According to a report in GSMArena, the Galaxy A32 5G will have a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a glossy plastic finish. The device will have three cameras in the rear. There will be a 48 MP main camera with an LED flash as well as an unknown sensor. The possibility of a fourth lens has also not been completely done away with. The device measures 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm, and it will have a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is likely to run on Android 11 from the get-go.