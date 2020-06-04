tech2 News Staff

Samsung has launched Galaxy A31 in India today. The smartphone comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 6 GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Samsung Galaxy A31 pricing, availability

Galaxy A31 comes in a single storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour variants.

Introducing the #Awesome new #GalaxyA31, the latest phone from #Samsung which comes with an Awesome 48MP Quad camera, an Awesome sAMOLED display, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and a stylish design that captures everyone’s eye. Know more: https://t.co/AFkEDX4Ixq #Samsung pic.twitter.com/ZXZTM3NdzZ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 4, 2020

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display that houses a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10.

AS for cameras, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, Galaxy A31 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge.