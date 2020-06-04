Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48 MP quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Galaxy A31 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2020 16:21:03 IST

Samsung has launched Galaxy A31 in India today. The smartphone comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 6 GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Samsung Galaxy A31 pricing, availability

Galaxy A31 comes in a single storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48 MP quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A31

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display that houses a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10.

AS for cameras, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, Galaxy A31 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India today at 2 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Jun 04, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India today at 2 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020