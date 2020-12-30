tech2 News Staff

Samsung has slashed the prices of Galaxy A31 by Rs 2000. Launched in June this year at Rs 21,999, the smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This is the second time that the smartphone had received a price cut after which, it now costs Rs 17,999. Galaxy A31 comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 6 GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display that houses a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10.

AS for cameras, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, Galaxy A31 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 15W fast charge.