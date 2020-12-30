tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2020 11:00:27 IST
Samsung has slashed the prices of Galaxy A31 by Rs 2000. Launched in June this year at Rs 21,999, the smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This is the second time that the smartphone had received a price cut after which, it now costs Rs 17,999. Galaxy A31 comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 6 GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch at the top of the display.
Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications
Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display that houses a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10.
AS for cameras, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.
In terms of battery, Galaxy A31 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 15W fast charge.
