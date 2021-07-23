Friday, July 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with 90 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.


FP TrendingJul 23, 2021 16:49:48 IST

Samsung has added a new affordable 5G phone to its Galaxy A series for the first time in India. The Galaxy A22 5G has been launched months after the Galaxy M42 5G's (review) release, which was till now the most affordable 5G phone by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The phone comes in Grey, Mint, and Violet colour options to choose from.

It will be available to buy from the company's online store in India and major online and retail stores. As for the offers, people can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 if they have HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features, specs

The new Galaxy A2 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Unlike the recently launched Galaxy A22 4G, it isn't based on an AMOLED screen panel.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is also seen on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The phone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 1 TB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras that are arranged in a square-shaped camera module. The main camera stands at 48 MP, which is offered along with a 5 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens. There is an 8 MP front camera.

The Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15 W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. It comes with Wi-Fi. Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Jul 13, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Jul 21, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021