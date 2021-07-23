FP Trending

Samsung has added a new affordable 5G phone to its Galaxy A series for the first time in India. The Galaxy A22 5G has been launched months after the Galaxy M42 5G's (review) release, which was till now the most affordable 5G phone by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The phone comes in Grey, Mint, and Violet colour options to choose from.

It will be available to buy from the company's online store in India and major online and retail stores. As for the offers, people can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 if they have HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features, specs

The new Galaxy A2 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Unlike the recently launched Galaxy A22 4G, it isn't based on an AMOLED screen panel.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is also seen on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The phone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 1 TB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras that are arranged in a square-shaped camera module. The main camera stands at 48 MP, which is offered along with a 5 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens. There is an 8 MP front camera.

The Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15 W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. It comes with Wi-Fi. Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.