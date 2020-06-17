FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy A21s will be launched in India today (17 June), the company confirmed on Twitter earlier this week. Samsung shared a 12-second teaser suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will come with a "long-lasting battery life".

The teaser also shows that the phone will sport a punch-hole display and the volume rocker and power button will be on right-hand side the device.

Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to know more. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

According to a report by GizmoChina, Samsung Galaxy A21s had debuted in Europe last month. The phone is being sold at €200 (approx Rs 17,200).

Samsung Galaxy A21s expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in Europe sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O display.

The smartphone runs on One UI 2.0 based Android 10 operating system.

According to a report by GSMArena, the device is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, built on the 8nm process. It has two quad-core clusters going at up to 2.0GHz and is coupled with either 3 GB or 4 GB RAM.

The Galaxy A21s has a 2 GHz octa-core CPU. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging through the USB-C port.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor neatly positioned in a rectangular camera module.

For selfie, Samsung A21s comes with a 13 MP camera.

As per a report by Sam Mobile, the Galaxy A21s with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will be the cheaper model for India, and is expected to be priced at Rs. 15,000 or more.

Samsung India might also release the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM for around Rs 20,000.