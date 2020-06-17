Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on Android 10 OS and is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset.


tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2020 14:04:52 IST

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A21s in India today.

The highlight of the smartphone includes a quad-camera setup at the back, a punch-hole camera on the front, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A21s pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in two storage variants: 4 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage, priced at Rs 16,499 and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 18,499.

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy A21s

As for colour options, Galaxy A21s will be available in black, blue, and white variants.

It will be available for purchase starting today across retail stores, Amazon, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

The smartphone features a  6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 X 1,600 pixels resolution. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by Exynos 850 chipset. In terms of storage, it offers up to 6 G RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. It also sports a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the smartphone features quad cameras aligned in L-shape and placed inside of a rectangular camera module. This rear camera houses a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP depth sensoe and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, you will get a 13 MP punch hole camera on the front.

Galaxy A21s is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

