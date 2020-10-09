Friday, October 09, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy A21s new 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 17,499

The Galaxy A21s gets power from a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 15W fast charging.


Oct 09, 2020

Samsung has announced a new variant of Galaxy A21s smartphone in India. The announcement comes ahead of the festive season and aims at providing users with a differentiated offering. The Galaxy A21s variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage comes in black, blue and silver colour. The smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading e-commerce platforms from 10 October. The latest variant of Galaxy A21s will be priced at Rs 17,499.

The company is also providing a cashback offer of Rs 750 if a buyer opts for EMI transactions on their ICICI Bank debit or credit cards. The cashback offer can be availed till 16 October. Buyers can also avail of attractive zero downpayment offer on all the variants of Galaxy A21s.

Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. The module houses a 48 MP Primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth camera.

The device has an Infinity-O display that gives an immersive visual experience.

Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a 20:9 ratio. It has Dolby Atoms audio that enables users to completely immerse into the joy of cinematic viewing.

The Galaxy A21s gets power from a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 15W fast charging. Samsung claims that the battery lasts for up to 21 hours of video playback time.

The smartphone is now available in both 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512 GB.

As for security, the Galaxy A21s comes equipped with face recognition and fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with defense-grade Samsung Knox to isolate, encrypt, and secure data of users – including confidential files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health data.

 

