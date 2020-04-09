tech2 News Staff

Samsung has unveiled yet another A-series smartphone, Galaxy A21, in the US market today. The highlights of the smartphone include its 4,000 mAh battery and the quad camera setup, which looks similar to what we've seen on other A-series smartphones launched in the past couple of months.

Samsung Galaxy A21 price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A21 comes in just one variant that offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and is priced at $249. In terms of colour also, the smartphone will be available in a single black colour option.

Galaxy A21 will go on sale in the US in coming summer but the exact date is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A21 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display that houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. As stated earlier, the smartphone offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. We don't know what platform it's running on, though.

On the camera front, Galaxy A21 sports a quad-camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, you will get a 13 MP punch hole camera on the top.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

