tech2 News Staff

This year, Samsung added a couple of smartphones to its A-series lineup including its budget-friendly smartphone Samsung Galaxy A10. Following its release, it seems like the company is prepping up for another smartphone launch – Samsung Galaxy A10e. The device was recently spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench that revealed several specs of Galaxy A10e. The smartphone appeared with a model number 'SM-A102U' on the site.

Samsung Galaxy A10e: What we know so far

According to the listing, the upcoming smartphone runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset clocked at 1.37 GHz. It is powered by the Android 9 Pie operating system. Galaxy A10e is also expected to come with a 2 GB RAM variant. With all those specs, the device scored 1,163 in the single-core test and 3,581 in multi-core.

Samsung Galaxy A10e was also spotted on a Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, revealing that the smartphone will support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

We still do not have enough specifications for Samsung Galaxy A10e but it is expected that the phone will have specs similar to its predecessor, Galaxy A10.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC clubbed with 2 GB of RAM. The smartphone has a single camera on the back which comprises of a 13 MP f/1.9 sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the front. The device features 32 GB of internal storage and can hold a microSD card of up to 512 GB in capacity. There's also a 3,400 mAh battery powering the phone.

