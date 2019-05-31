Friday, May 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A10e appears on Geekbench running an Exynos 7884 chipset with 2 GB RAM

As per Geekbench, the Galaxy A10e will run on the same Exynos 7884 chipset we saw on the Galaxy A10.

tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2019 17:27:15 IST

Samsung has already added a couple of smartphones to its A-series lineup, this year including its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A10. Following its release, it seems like the company is prepping up for another smartphone launch – Samsung Galaxy A10e.

The device has now been spotted on popular benchmarking site, Geekbench which revealed several specs of Galaxy A10e. The smartphone appeared with a model number 'SM-A102U' on the site.

Samsung Galaxy A10e: What we know so far

According to the listing, the upcoming smartphone runs on an octa-core Exynos 7884 chipset clocked at 1.37 GHz and features a 2 GB RAM variant. What we also know is that the phone will be running Android 9 Pie right out of the box. With all those specs, the device scored 1,163 in the single-core test and 3,581 in multi-core.

Samsung Galaxy A10e appears on Geekbench running an Exynos 7884 chipset with 2 GB RAM

The Galaxy A30 carries a gorgeous Super AMOLED panel.

The Galaxy A10e was also spotted on a Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, revealing that the smartphone will support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

We still do not have deets for all of Samsung Galaxy A10e's internal but it is expected that the phone will have a lot in common to the Galaxy A10.

The Samsung Galaxy A10, meanwhile, sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC clubbed with 2 GB of RAM. The smartphone has a single camera on the back which comprises of a 13 MP f/1.9 sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the front. The device features 32 GB of internal storage and can hold a microSD card of up to 512 GB in capacity. There's also a 3,400 mAh battery powering the phone.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M40 in India on 11 June, but the company's yet to reveal any launch specifics for the Galaxy A10e.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?


also see

Samsung

Samsung to spend more than $14 billion for the second phase investment in Xian, China

May 19, 2019
Samsung to spend more than $14 billion for the second phase investment in Xian, China
Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

Samsung

Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

May 30, 2019
Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

Samsung Wearable

Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

May 21, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ to be available in Cardinal Red color variant

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ to be available in Cardinal Red color variant

May 21, 2019
Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video

Deepfake

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video

May 24, 2019
Samsung shares rise by 2.7 percent following rival Huawei's US trade ban

Samsung

Samsung shares rise by 2.7 percent following rival Huawei's US trade ban

May 21, 2019

science

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

May 31, 2019
Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019