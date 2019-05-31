tech2 News Staff

Samsung has already added a couple of smartphones to its A-series lineup, this year including its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A10. Following its release, it seems like the company is prepping up for another smartphone launch – Samsung Galaxy A10e.

The device has now been spotted on popular benchmarking site, Geekbench which revealed several specs of Galaxy A10e. The smartphone appeared with a model number 'SM-A102U' on the site.

Samsung Galaxy A10e: What we know so far

According to the listing, the upcoming smartphone runs on an octa-core Exynos 7884 chipset clocked at 1.37 GHz and features a 2 GB RAM variant. What we also know is that the phone will be running Android 9 Pie right out of the box. With all those specs, the device scored 1,163 in the single-core test and 3,581 in multi-core.

The Galaxy A10e was also spotted on a Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, revealing that the smartphone will support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

We still do not have deets for all of Samsung Galaxy A10e's internal but it is expected that the phone will have a lot in common to the Galaxy A10.

The Samsung Galaxy A10, meanwhile, sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC clubbed with 2 GB of RAM. The smartphone has a single camera on the back which comprises of a 13 MP f/1.9 sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the front. The device features 32 GB of internal storage and can hold a microSD card of up to 512 GB in capacity. There's also a 3,400 mAh battery powering the phone.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M40 in India on 11 June, but the company's yet to reveal any launch specifics for the Galaxy A10e.

