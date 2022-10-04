Tuesday, October 04, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India with Exynos 850 SoC, 50MP Triple Camera, check out specs and price

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is another addition to their affordable Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model, but it can be bought for as low as Rs 12,499.


FP StaffOct 04, 2022 14:09:51 IST

Samsung launched another smartphone under their budget smartphone under the Galaxy A series called the Galaxy A04s. The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz refresh rate. 

Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India with Exynos 850 SoC, 50MP Triple Camera, check out specs and price

The Samsung Galaxy A04s comes in three colours, black, copper and green, and can be bought for as low as Rs 12,499. | Image Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy A04s also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 12 with One UI Core.

We take a look at the specification and features of the Samsung Galaxy A04s, the pricing and the launch offers that Samsung is offering.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC which has been paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Galaxy A04s also supports Samsung’s RAM Plus feature which can be used to add another 4GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

The Galaxy A04s comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ration of 20:9 which makes the display a rather tall one The display has a waterdrop notch, which houses the front-facing camera. 

On the back, the Galaxy A04s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. Galaxy A04s also houses a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera paired with an f/2.4 lens to enable users to take detailed pictures even in close proximity. As for the front-facing camera, we get a 5MP sensor.

The Galaxy A04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A04s also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Other features of the Galaxy A04s include support for Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headsets, an AI-powered battery management system that detects and adjusts to a user’s usage habits, 

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Price and availability

The Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and is available in three colours – black, copper and green. The device is available across retail stores, on Samsung’s website and leading online portals.  

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 1.000 on SBI Bank Credit Card, One card and Slice transactions. Alternately, consumers can also avail of cashback offers up to Rs 1,000 from leading NBFCs, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A04s to Rs 12,499.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung patents a new facial recognition system for smartphones with a new dual under-display camera setup

Sep 26, 2022
Samsung patents a new facial recognition system for smartphones with a new dual under-display camera setup
Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets

Samsung

Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets

Sep 20, 2022

science

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022