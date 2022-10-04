FP Staff

Samsung launched another smartphone under their budget smartphone under the Galaxy A series called the Galaxy A04s. The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A04s also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 12 with One UI Core.

We take a look at the specification and features of the Samsung Galaxy A04s, the pricing and the launch offers that Samsung is offering.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC which has been paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Galaxy A04s also supports Samsung’s RAM Plus feature which can be used to add another 4GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

The Galaxy A04s comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ration of 20:9 which makes the display a rather tall one The display has a waterdrop notch, which houses the front-facing camera.

On the back, the Galaxy A04s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. Galaxy A04s also houses a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera paired with an f/2.4 lens to enable users to take detailed pictures even in close proximity. As for the front-facing camera, we get a 5MP sensor.

The Galaxy A04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A04s also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Other features of the Galaxy A04s include support for Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headsets, an AI-powered battery management system that detects and adjusts to a user’s usage habits,

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Price and availability

The Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and is available in three colours – black, copper and green. The device is available across retail stores, on Samsung’s website and leading online portals.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 1.000 on SBI Bank Credit Card, One card and Slice transactions. Alternately, consumers can also avail of cashback offers up to Rs 1,000 from leading NBFCs, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A04s to Rs 12,499.