FP Trending

Samsung has introduced a new budget smartphone named the Samsung Galaxy A03s, in India. The smartphone is a part of the company's Galaxy A series and is positioned in the under-Rs 15,000 segment to enable it to compete with the likes of the Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A03s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-notched screen, which the company calls Infinity-V. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chip and comes in two RAM and storage variants: 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM / 64 GB of storage. Storage for both options can be expanded up to 1 TB via a memory card.

In the photography department, there are three rear cameras. There is a 13 MP primary snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens; the front camera is a 5 MP unit. The phone comes with the Live Focus feature, filters and various camera modes.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 on top. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03s sports a price tag of Rs 12,499 for the 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage model and Rs 11,499 for the 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage version.

As for offers, buyers can avail several easy affordability options via banking and NBFC partners. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users will get a cashback of Rs 1,000 upon choosing to finance the purchase of the phone from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance or TVS.

The phone will be available for purchase on Samsung's website, leading online portals and offline stores.