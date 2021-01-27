Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy A02 with 5,000 mAh battery, 13 MP dual rear camera launched

Galaxy A02 comes in four colour variants, namely Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Gray, and Denim Red.


FP TrendingJan 27, 2021 16:58:15 IST

Tech giant Samsung has launched a new budget phone as part of its Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A02 globally. The smartphone was listed on Samsung Thailand’s website without any such promotion and the listing has nearly all of its specifications and features listed. According to the site’s information, the phone is going to be a pocket-friendly device packing a massive cell of 5,000 mAh.

Galaxy A02

Featuring a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, the Galaxy A02 will use a PLS TFT LCD panel with HD plus resolution. Samsung has released the new model in four colour variants, namely Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Gray, and Denim Red.

The phone will pack a MediaTek MT6739W quad-core processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. It has two RAM and internal storage variants. While the base variant is 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, the other option is a 3 GB RAM along with a 64 GB internal storage variation. The latest offering from the South Korean firm also offers extended storage (up to 1 TB) by the means of a microSD card and has a dual SIM card slot as well.

In the camera section, the rear has a dual-camera setup with a main 13 MP camera and a 2 MP macro lens for close-up shots. The bump also has an LED flash. At the front, the Galaxy A02 sports a 5 MP selfie camera with an F2.0 aperture. The model can record full HD (1080 p) videos at a rate of 30 frames per second.

The phone will run on Android 10 (with One UI 2) out of the box and it has LTE, GPS, and Wi-Fi support. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a headphone jack, a microUSB port, and offers 7.75W fast charging with the 5,000 mAh battery.

The site says in Thailand, the device has been priced at THB 2,999. It is likely to be launched in other markets as well.

 

