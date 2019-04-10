Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A-series launch LIVE: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 announced

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 17:38:32 IST

The star of the Samsung A-series launch is most likely going to be the Galaxy A90 smartphone.

Samsung is unveiling a new set of phones for the Galaxy A-series lineup. The star of the show is most likely going to be the Galaxy A90 smartphone which is said to come with a pop-out camera. Apart from that we can also expect the Galaxy A40 to be announced at the event as well.

Representational image of Galaxy A30.

There will be a live stream of the event, which will start at 5.30 pm IST on Samsung's official Indian website. There should also be a live stream link on Samsung Thailand's official YouTube and Facebook accounts as well. Tech2 is running a live blog of the event so do tune in to that.

As per leaks, the A90 should have a unique sliding mechanism in the phone. In fact, if the leaks and rumours turn out to be genuine, this could be Samsung's first bold sliding smartphone design ever.

The A90's rumoured pop-up camera will come in a "rotary structure design". While it is not clear what that could mean, previous renders indicate that the periscope-like pop-up camera could be rotated to be used as a rear camera as well.

The phone will be coming with a Snapdragon 7150 SoC, however, in India, we are quite likely going to see an Exynos SoC variant. The battery capacity of the device has been revealed to be 3,700 mAh. The display should be a notch and bezel-free 6.7-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2400 OLED screen.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A80 is Samsung's first slide-out design and bezel-less display.

    Comes with the New Infinity Display that has no notch.

    The cameras hide behind the display.

    It packs in an on-screen fingerprint reader

    It uses a piezo-electric component to vibrate the screen and transfer audio to the ear

  • 17:42 (IST)

    New Infinity display on the  Galaxy A80

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Live videos is going to be a focus for the Galaxy A70 and A80

  • 17:38 (IST)

    Say hello! To the Samsung Galaxy A80 and the Galaxy A70!

    Built for the LIVE era with slide out designs and rotating cameras.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Galaxy A70 and A80 announced

  • 17:36 (IST)

    DJ Koh explains why the Galaxy A range exists 

    The CEO of Samsung's mobile division explains how the innovations by Samsung are driven by the brand's younger customers

    There is an emphasis on video consumption thanks to the LIVE generation.

  • 17:33 (IST)

    DJ Koh has taken the stage at this packed auditorium

  • 17:33 (IST)

    And we begin. Samsung's D J Koh takes to the stage

    It's clear that the emphasis is on the LIVE streaming capabilities of the device.

  • 17:32 (IST)

    What is this massive crowd for a mid-range smartphone launch?

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy A40 will pack in an in-display fingerprint reader

    Samsung's budget to mid-range Galaxy A40 is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint reader like on the Galaxy A50 that was launched in India.

    The handset is expected to feature an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM.

    Also expected is a dual camera system at the back.

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Leaks on the Galaxy A90

    Here's a small refresher on the Galaxy A90. Click on the link below.

    SAMSUNG GALAXY A90 WITH A POP-UP SELFIE CAMERA, 48 MP PRIMARY SENSOR, LEAKED ONLINE

  • 17:26 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A90 will be unique in more ways than one

    Samsung's Galaxy A90 will be the showstopper today because it is expected to be the first truly bezel-less smartphone from Samsung.

    The device is expected to feature a unique rotary pop-up camera that can flip backwards or forwards depending on which mode is needed.

    The A90 is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ bezel-less OLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 715 SoC inside.

    As for the cameras, one can expect a 48 MP + 8 MP + 3D ToF system for its rear triple camera setup.

    You can read more about the specifications in the link below:

    Galaxy A90 specs reportedly leak, shows Snapdragon 715 SoC and 'Rotary' pop-out camera

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Samsung is expected to launch the two new smartphones today

    Samsung is expected to announce the premium Galaxy A90 with a rather interesting camera arrangement.

    Also on the cards is the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is expected to be a mid-range offering that is priced below the A50 which was recently launched in India.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the Galaxy A-series launch LIVE blog

    We expect a few Galaxy A-series smartphones to be announced today including the star of the show Galaxy A90.

    • read more



