Samsung is unveiling a new set of phones for the Galaxy A-series lineup. The star of the show is most likely going to be the Galaxy A90 smartphone which is said to come with a pop-out camera. Apart from that we can also expect the Galaxy A40 to be announced at the event as well.

There will be a live stream of the event, which will start at 5.30 pm IST on Samsung's official Indian website. There should also be a live stream link on Samsung Thailand's official YouTube and Facebook accounts as well. Tech2 is running a live blog of the event so do tune in to that.

As per leaks, the A90 should have a unique sliding mechanism in the phone. In fact, if the leaks and rumours turn out to be genuine, this could be Samsung's first bold sliding smartphone design ever.

The A90's rumoured pop-up camera will come in a "rotary structure design". While it is not clear what that could mean, previous renders indicate that the periscope-like pop-up camera could be rotated to be used as a rear camera as well.

The phone will be coming with a Snapdragon 7150 SoC, however, in India, we are quite likely going to see an Exynos SoC variant. The battery capacity of the device has been revealed to be 3,700 mAh. The display should be a notch and bezel-free 6.7-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2400 OLED screen.

