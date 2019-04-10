17:43 (IST)
The Samsung Galaxy A80 is Samsung's first slide-out design and bezel-less display.
Comes with the New Infinity Display that has no notch.
The cameras hide behind the display.
It packs in an on-screen fingerprint reader
It uses a piezo-electric component to vibrate the screen and transfer audio to the ear
17:42 (IST)
New Infinity display on the Galaxy A80
17:41 (IST)
Live videos is going to be a focus for the Galaxy A70 and A80
17:38 (IST)
Say hello! To the Samsung Galaxy A80 and the Galaxy A70!
Built for the LIVE era with slide out designs and rotating cameras.
17:37 (IST)
Galaxy A70 and A80 announced
17:36 (IST)
DJ Koh explains why the Galaxy A range exists
The CEO of Samsung's mobile division explains how the innovations by Samsung are driven by the brand's younger customers
There is an emphasis on video consumption thanks to the LIVE generation.
17:33 (IST)
DJ Koh has taken the stage at this packed auditorium
17:33 (IST)
And we begin. Samsung's D J Koh takes to the stage
It's clear that the emphasis is on the LIVE streaming capabilities of the device.
17:32 (IST)
What is this massive crowd for a mid-range smartphone launch?
17:30 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy A40 will pack in an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung's budget to mid-range Galaxy A40 is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint reader like on the Galaxy A50 that was launched in India.
The handset is expected to feature an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM.
Also expected is a dual camera system at the back.
17:27 (IST)
Leaks on the Galaxy A90
Here's a small refresher on the Galaxy A90. Click on the link below.
SAMSUNG GALAXY A90 WITH A POP-UP SELFIE CAMERA, 48 MP PRIMARY SENSOR, LEAKED ONLINE
17:26 (IST)
The Samsung Galaxy A90 will be unique in more ways than one
Samsung's Galaxy A90 will be the showstopper today because it is expected to be the first truly bezel-less smartphone from Samsung.
The device is expected to feature a unique rotary pop-up camera that can flip backwards or forwards depending on which mode is needed.
The A90 is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ bezel-less OLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 715 SoC inside.
As for the cameras, one can expect a 48 MP + 8 MP + 3D ToF system for its rear triple camera setup.
You can read more about the specifications in the link below:
Galaxy A90 specs reportedly leak, shows Snapdragon 715 SoC and 'Rotary' pop-out camera
17:17 (IST)
Samsung is expected to launch the two new smartphones today
Samsung is expected to announce the premium Galaxy A90 with a rather interesting camera arrangement.
Also on the cards is the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is expected to be a mid-range offering that is priced below the A50 which was recently launched in India.
17:01 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the Galaxy A-series launch LIVE blog
We expect a few Galaxy A-series smartphones to be announced today including the star of the show Galaxy A90.
