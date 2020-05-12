FP Trending

Samsung India has announced that it is bringing its digital lending platform, ‘Samsung Finance+’ for customers to their doorsteps. The service will provide easy financing for the purchase of Galaxy smartphones.

Earlier, to avail Samsung Finance+ services, users had to visit select dealerships. The home delivery of the service will ensure social distancing and hygiene norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance for the Samsung Finance+ service, which is currently available across 12,000 dealers in around 300 towns.

How to use the Samsung Finance+ service?

Those willing to buy a Galaxy smartphone on finance can contact nearby dealers. The dealer will send a Samsung promoter to the prospective customer’s house.

Customers will have to fill in personal details for a KYC (know your customer) verification and credit scoring. They will then get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones. Samsung said the entire journey is fully digital, fast and convenient.

“The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes,” Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India Mohandeep Singh said.

He added that Samsung Finance+ is the company's 'Make for India' initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. The service was developed at the Samsung R&D Institute in Bangalore.

“These testing times have only strengthened DMI's resolve to provide hassle-free credit to the widest population possible. Lockdowns and work-from-home make it even more important that people have the ability to get financing to purchase a smartphone from the safety of their living room,” DMI co-founder Shivashish Chatterjee said.

