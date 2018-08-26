Sunday, August 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 August, 2018 22:28 IST

Samsung finally begins rolling out Android Oreo 8.1 to the Galaxy J5 (2017)

This comes across as news because the device is jumping directly to Android Oreo 8.1 instead of 8.0.

As smartphone manufacturers prepare to get their devices up to speed to roll out Android Pie updates, Samsung owners can finally begin to see the light of day when it comes to Android Oreo updates.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has begun rolling out the Android Oreo 8.1 update to the budget-oriented Galaxy J5 (2017). This comes across as news because the device would be jumping directly to 8.1 instead of 8.0.

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

The update, however, is currently being rolled out to only users in Poland, but, provided there are no major bugs left to be squashed, you could see a worldwide roll-out pretty soon.

Based on what was reported, once one receives the update notification and installs it, the software version should reflect a version number of J530FXXU2BRH5. If you do happen to be in Poland and haven't seen a notification pop up yet, you might want to head into your Settings menu and hit the Download updates manually option in the Software update section.

Galaxy J5 (2017) users should be able to use all the features that come with Android Oreo and also see their Android security patch being updated to August 2018.

Considering everything sails along smoothly, we should expect to see more Samsung budget phones getting the update. At least a consolation of sorts maybe?

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUGB Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUGB Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Samsung

Samsung to shift focus on India from China due to declining smartphone sales

Aug 14, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung tried to pass off stock images as selfie shots taken on the Galaxy A8

Aug 20, 2018

Samsung

Samsung confirms that Galaxy S10 will not be the first device to support 5G

Aug 14, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch in India: When and where to watch the event live

Aug 22, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in India on 22 August starting Rs 67,900

Aug 14, 2018

Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: Samsung announces aid of Rs 2 crore towards relief measures

Aug 22, 2018

science

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

Geology

Newly-discovered mineral found in Siberian meteorite is like nothing on Earth

Aug 25, 2018

Consumer Tech

The solid-state lithium-ion battery vying to make consumer tech a whole lot safer

Aug 25, 2018

Penguins

The first Humboldt penguin chick born in India dies prematurely at Mumbai zoo

Aug 25, 2018