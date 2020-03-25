tech2 News Staff

Samsung has traditionally been using two different chipsets in its flagship smartphones – Qualcomm and Exynos. The Samsung smartphones sold in the US and select other countries use the Qualcomm chipset, and the rest of the world gets the same device powered by Samsung's own Exynos chipsets.

Follow the same pattern, this year, the Galaxy S20 series uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and the Exynos 990 chipset.

And from what a recent petition shows, people aren't very happy with the Exynos chipset used in the Samsung flagships.

Around 20,000 people have signed a petition on change.org demanding that Samsung stop using Exynos chipset in its smartphones.

Samsung also uses two kinds of camera sensors in its smartphones – Sony sensors in the devices sold in the US and select other countries, and its own sensors for the rest of the markets.

Essentially, the petitioners submit that they believe Samsung's parts to be inferior to their US counterparts. "Phones with Exynos SoC chips are shown to perform slower, have less battery life, use inferior camera sensors and processing, overheat and throttle faster, amongst other issues," reads the petition.

The petitioners claim that for a device not performing at power with the Qualcomm-variants, they have to pay the exact same price or sometimes even more.

"Every year we have hoped for Samsung to either give us the same device, or make their own parts perform on par with the competition. They have failed to deliver on these requests over and over again and the performance gap only seems to widen over time. In the age of transparency, it is time for a change and for us consumers to have the right to choose what we spend our hard-earned money on."

While it is true that there has been a difference in the performance of the Qualcomm and Exynos chip, however, it isn't entirely true that the Qualcomm chipsets always perform better. As in the case of Galaxy phones till four years ago, Samsung wasn't using Qualcomm chipsets at all, due to issues with Snapdragon 810, and were entirely relying on its own Exynos chips.

Do you agree with the petition? Let us know in the comments below.

