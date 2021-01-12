15:55 (IST)
Samsung will be hosting an event at 7.30 pm IST today
At the event, the company will be launching its new flagship chipset – Exynos 2100.
tech2 News StaffJan 12, 2021 15:50:09 IST
The event is being hosted just two days before the annual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 14 January where the Galaxy flagships for the year are scheduled to be launched.
Samsung is hosting an event today to launch the new Exynos 2100 chipset. The chipset will power the new Galaxy S21 series. The event will begin at 7.30 pm IST and it will be livestreamed on the Samsung YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom and the Exynos website. The event is being hosted just two days before the annual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 14 January where the Galaxy flagships for the year are scheduled to be launched.
According to a report by My Smart Price, the upcoming Exynos 2100 chip will compete against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that debuted recently. Reports suggest that Samsung Exynos 2100's performance might reportedly surpass the average performance of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888's processor.
Another report by Geekbench, Exynos 2100 SoC registered a single-core score of 1,089 points and a multi-core score of 3,963 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset scored 1,135 points in the single-core test and 3,818 points in the multi-core test. Hence, Exynos 2100 has a slightly higher score than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.
On 14 January, the company will launch Galaxy S21 series that might include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company has also revealed a short video that reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup.
