tech2 News Staff 17 September, 2018 17:55 IST

Samsung expected to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipsets in its A-series phones

Samsung's upcoming mid-range device will carry Qualcomm's SDM845 chipset.

Samsung is rumoured to pack a Qualcomm 845 chipset in its upcoming mid-ranged A series devices.

According to a tweet by tipster MMDDJ_ , Samsung's mid-range device will carry the SDM845 chipset. This comes at a point of time when already Samsung is expected to launch a Samsung A9 Star Pro on 11 October at Samsung's 4X Fun event.

Samsung A6 Plus.

Samsung's decision to include a Qualcomm chipset in its mid-ranged phones comes as a surprise since it has mostly used Exynos chipset all this while. According to Android Headlines, Samsung is speculated to sell Qualcomm packed chipsets only in India and China. In India, Samsung's competition in the mid-range segment comes from Xiaomi and OnePlus which are already providing SDM 845 chipsets in their devices. These include Xiaomi's Poco F1 and the OnePlus 6. The list here also includes the Asus Zenfone 5Z. These phones are mostly value for budget phones.

Meanwhile, allaboutsamsung recently reported that the new Samsung phone A9 Star Pro, which is expected to be launched on 11 October will bear four cameras. A concept render of the phone shows that it may have four cameras placed vertically on the rear of the phone and may come in three colours.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


