Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 19:51 IST

Samsung expected to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in July

Samsung will also roll out a digital campaign before the launch as it refreshes the 'Galaxy On' series.

Samsung India is set to launch a new online exclusive smartphone under its 'Galaxy On' brand with Infinity Display in the first week of July.

The new 'Galaxy On' smartphone will come with Super-AMOLED display technology and will sport 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The device, running on Samsung's Exynos processor is expected to be in the highly-competitive mid-price segment dominated by the Chinese players. Samsung will also roll out a digital campaign before the launch as it refreshes the 'Galaxy On' series.

In January, Samsung India launched 'Galaxy On7 Prime' with a 'Make for India' feature named Samsung Mall. Making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Samsung Mall does all the smart work and finds out the product within seconds.

The South Korean major last month launched Galaxy A6+, A6, J8 and J6 smartphones housing the 'Infinity Display' technology.

The success of these new Galaxy smartphones may have prompted Samsung to introduce a new 'Galaxy On' model with 'Infinity Display'.

