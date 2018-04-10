Samsung has announced that the DeX Pad, a device which will turn your Galaxy smartphone into a PC (almost), will go on sale from 13 May for a price of $99.99. The DeX Pad will be available in retail stores and pre-orders for the device have begun from today.

If you order a Galaxy S9 or an S9 Plus smartphone via Samsung's online store, you can get a DeX Pad for free. This offer, however, is only for a limited period of time in April. To recall, the DeX Pad and the older DeX Station connect your Galaxy smartphone to a monitor so that you can see your phone's display on a big screen. The newer DeX Pad also has the ability to use your Galaxy smartphone's screen as a trackpad.

The DeX Pad and DeX Station also have two USB ports and 2 USB Type C ports for power input and connecting accessories like a mouse and keyboard. The problem is that not all applications will run on the DeX Pad. Third party app developers need to optimise their apps for the DeX Pad or Station and this means quite a lot of apps may not be fully compatible with it.

As per the The Verge, there are about 30 to 40 partners making DeX-related applications. Some of these applications include Microsoft Word, Final Fantasy XV and various Adobe products.