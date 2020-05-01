Friday, May 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung confirms launch of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 later this year

The phones usually arrive around September, a little before Apple's annual iPhone event.


FP TrendingMay 01, 2020 04:02:23 IST

Samsung is expected to unveil two of its next-generation smartphones Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 later this year, but it's not clear if the launch will be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The phones usually arrive around September, a little before Apple's annual iPhone event.

In its quarterly earnings report, the South Korean company assured that it will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models.

“The company also plans to enhance product competitiveness by expanding 5G adoption to mass-market smartphones and improve operational efficiency across all areas throughout R&D, production, supply, channel and marketing,” Samsung said.

Samsung also said it will solidify its core competencies and enhance 5G business capabilities for the mid to long-term.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, overall market demand fell significantly over the quarter, the report revealed, adding that the company’s smartphone shipments also declined in the first quarter.

Samsung said that it continued to maintain sound profitability by improving the product mix, increasing the sales portion of 5G models and using marketing expenses efficiently during the period.

“In particular, the ASP of flagship smartphones increased compared to last year on the back of higher-than-expected share of Galaxy S20 Ultra sales as well as solid sales of the Galaxy Z Flip,” Samsung said.

Samsung Electronics Co. has posted a rise of 3.4 per cent in its operating profit during the first three months of 2020. The profit was driven by a rise in demands for computer chips.

The tech giant, however, predicted that its profit would decline in the ongoing quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting sales of smartphones, TVs and other electronic products across the globe.

Samsung confirms launch of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 later this year

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Flip 2 are expected later this year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Samsung Electronics expects profit decline in April-June quarter as coronavirus pandemic hits sales

Apr 29, 2020
Samsung Electronics expects profit decline in April-June quarter as coronavirus pandemic hits sales
Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs in over 100 countries

Apple Music

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs in over 100 countries

Apr 29, 2020
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil

Apr 25, 2020
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures

Apr 27, 2020
How does COVID-19 cause death?

How does COVID-19 cause death?

Apr 28, 2020
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 30: Over 1 million people recover globally as Tajikistan reports first 15 cases

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 30: Over 1 million people recover globally as Tajikistan reports first 15 cases

Apr 30, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020