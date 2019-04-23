Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
Samsung confirms delay of Galaxy Fold release

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd confirmed on Monday it would delay the public availability of its Galaxy Fold smartphone after reviewers of the foldable handset reported defective samples. "To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks," Samsung said.

ReutersApr 23, 2019 01:06:34 IST

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

