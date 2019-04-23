Reuters

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd confirmed on Monday it would delay the public availability of its Galaxy Fold smartphone after reviewers of the foldable handset reported defective samples.

"To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks," Samsung said.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.