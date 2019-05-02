tech2 News Staff

Samsung was forced into an expensive and embarrassing global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries just three years ago.

A report by The Economic Times now reveals that a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G user (identified as Lee) has claimed that his fairly new smartphone exploded "without reason."

When asked about the incident, Lee told the publication, "My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone."

"I had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot," Lee added. The user insisted that he had not done anything to the smartphone to warrant what followed.

Lee further stated that the smartphone was left beyond repair since "everything inside was burnt" and that Samsung refused to reimburse for the smartphone which cost him $1,200.

Samsung, in a statement to CNET, responded by saying, "After retrieving the device from the customer, Samsung has closely inspected the device and concluded that the damage was caused by external impact."

The smartphone giant has touted its new Galaxy phones as the world's first available smartphones with built-in 5G. The model was released on 5 April as South Korea aims to take the lead in adopting 5G and its benefits.

Samsung last week delayed the release of its $2,000 foldable phone — Galaxy Fold over screen problems, saying it "needs further improvements".

