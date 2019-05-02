Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
Samsung claims Galaxy S10 5G unit blew up in South Korea due to 'external impact'

Samsung is defusing worries that its first 5G-ready Galaxy S10 has an exploding battery problem.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 08:06:09 IST

Samsung was forced into an expensive and embarrassing global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries just three years ago.

A report by The Economic Times now reveals that a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G user (identified as Lee) has claimed that his fairly new smartphone exploded "without reason."

When asked about the incident, Lee told the publication, "My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone."

Samsung claims Galaxy S10 5G unit blew up in South Korea due to external impact

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patne

"I had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot," Lee added. The user insisted that he had not done anything to the smartphone to warrant what followed.

Lee further stated that the smartphone was left beyond repair since "everything inside was burnt" and that Samsung refused to reimburse for the smartphone which cost him $1,200.

Samsung, in a statement to CNET, responded by saying, "After retrieving the device from the customer, Samsung has closely inspected the device and concluded that the damage was caused by external impact."

The smartphone giant has touted its new Galaxy phones as the world's first available smartphones with built-in 5G. The model was released on 5 April as South Korea aims to take the lead in adopting 5G and its benefits.

Samsung last week delayed the release of its $2,000 foldable phone — Galaxy Fold over screen problems, saying it "needs further improvements".

