FP Trending

Samsung has cancelled this year's Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) owing to the continuing spread of COVID-19.

Samsung made the announcement on the SDC website. The event traditionally takes place in October or November every year. The firm wrote its “top priority” was the health and safety of its “employees, the developer community, partners, and local communities”. Their decision is in accordance with the latest guidance given by state and local authorities.

“Be assured, we remain committed to finding ways to keep the developer community informed on our latest platform updates,” the post said. Future updates and resources will be shared through the official developer website and community forums.

Samsung's complete note on cancelling SDC 2020:

"Please be advised, the Samsung Developer Conference in 2020 has been canceled. We are disappointed that we will not be hosting the event this year and getting the chance to interact directly with you. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, the developer community, partners, and local communities and in making this decision, we are following the latest guidance from state and local authorities. Be assured, we remain committed to finding ways to keep the developer community informed on our latest platform updates. We will continue to share important news and useful resources through our developer website and community forums."

Although the company specifically lists the reason for cancelling the SDC, a report by Sam Mobile claims that there might be another reason at place. The report suggests that Samsung does not have any software innovation that can usher in the curiosity of the population. In brand software like Bixby, Samsung Music, Health, to name a few, do not enjoy huge fanfare and as the portal points out, these have shown a “flat growth rate”. The firm is steering away from software projects as well by making the company environment suitable for third-party developers. Under these circumstances, cancelling a multi-day international event in a prime location in the United States would also save a lot of money for the firm.