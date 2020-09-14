tech2 News Staff

Samsung has announced that it will host an 'Unpacked for Every Fan' event on 23 September. People can watch the event live at 7.30 pm IST on the company's website. To recall, the company recently hosted part-2 of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event where it launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung has not revealed any details about which phone or gadget will it launch at the event. However, as per a report by Android Police, Samsung might launch the rumoured Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The report suggests that the smartphone might soon come on the Verizon website.

According to the report, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and a Snapdragon 865 chipset. In terms of colour, the smartphone is likely to be available in red, dark blue, pink and mint green colour variants.

In addition to this, a report by Android Authority suggests that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition might feature a triple camera setup at the back that might include a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. For selfies, it is likely to sport a 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery and offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.