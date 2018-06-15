Samsung India on 15 June announced the sunrise gold colour edition of its flagship "Galaxy S9+" smartphone in India at Rs 68,900.

The 128 GB device can be pre-booked at Samsung Shop and Flipkart from 15 June and would be available from 20 June across selected retail stores, the company said in a statement.

"The sunrise gold edition of 'Galaxy S9+' extends the colour offerings of the smartphone with a vibrant style that embraces a modern and classic feel," said Aditya Babbar, general manager, Samsung India.

The handset comes with a dual aperture lens and features including super slow motion capture, Bixby intelligence, fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, wireless charging capabilities, water and dust resistance and more.

Launched earlier this year, "Galaxy S9+" is also available in midnight black, coral blue and lilac purple colour variants.

Samsung also announced a TV control widget which offers unified convergence solution between mobiles and televisions.

Once enabled through "Smart Things" app, the widget will automatically show up on their phone and allow two-way screen mirroring and sound mirroring.