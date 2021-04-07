Wednesday, April 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung announces sale offer for Galaxy A32; gives a price cut of Rs 1,000 on Galaxy A31

HDFC Bank customers can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A32.


FP TrendingApr 07, 2021 14:06:14 IST

Samsung has announced a price drop of Rs 1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy A31 in India. As per its press release, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 16,999. The original cost of the smartphone is Rs 17,999. The device is soon going to be available at a discounted price on the website of Samsung India and retail outlets. Customers can also purchase Galaxy A31 on no-cost EMI with the help of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Samsung announces sale offer for Galaxy A32; gives a price cut of Rs 1,000 on Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A32

The announcement comes a few weeks after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A32 which is available for Rs 21,999. The device is available in four color variants namely, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. Like Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32 also has a single configuration of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

HDFC Bank customers can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Galaxy A32.

Existing Samsung customers can buy Samsung A32 at a reduced price by exchanging their current phones. With the help of the My Galaxy app, customers can check the exchange value of their device. The mobile giant is also going to provide an upgrade voucher of Rs 3,000 to existing Samsung customers who wish to upgrade to the new phone. If your existing Samsung device has been recently purchased, chances are that the latest smartphone Galaxy A32 will be available at a significantly lower price.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung announces offers for Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and more

Mar 25, 2021
Samsung announces offers for Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and more
Samsung TV Plus service announced in India, will provide free content on Samsung smartphones, smart TVs, tablets

Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus service announced in India, will provide free content on Samsung smartphones, smart TVs, tablets

Apr 01, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021