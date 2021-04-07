FP Trending

Samsung has announced a price drop of Rs 1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy A31 in India. As per its press release, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 16,999. The original cost of the smartphone is Rs 17,999. The device is soon going to be available at a discounted price on the website of Samsung India and retail outlets. Customers can also purchase Galaxy A31 on no-cost EMI with the help of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The announcement comes a few weeks after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A32 which is available for Rs 21,999. The device is available in four color variants namely, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. Like Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32 also has a single configuration of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

HDFC Bank customers can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Galaxy A32.

Existing Samsung customers can buy Samsung A32 at a reduced price by exchanging their current phones. With the help of the My Galaxy app, customers can check the exchange value of their device. The mobile giant is also going to provide an upgrade voucher of Rs 3,000 to existing Samsung customers who wish to upgrade to the new phone. If your existing Samsung device has been recently purchased, chances are that the latest smartphone Galaxy A32 will be available at a significantly lower price.