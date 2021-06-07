Monday, June 07, 2021Back to
Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra

The new offers are now available across Samsung Shop, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and e-commerce portals and will be valid till 30 June.


tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2021 14:20:48 IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series that includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra last year in India. The company has now announced new cashback offers on the Galaxy S21 series. The new offers and discounts are now available across Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and e-commerce portals and will be valid till 30 June. As per the new offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21+ which will bring down the price of the 128 GB storage variant and the 256 GB variant to Rs 71,999 and Rs 75,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S21.

Additionally, on the purchase of Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21, buyers can get Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990 or Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000. If customers opt for EMI options, they will also get a cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on the purchase of Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 respectively.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra buyers can get an Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

