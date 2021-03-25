FP Trending

Samsung has announced new offers on Galaxy Watches in India. As a part of Samsung Care+, the company has introduced a new "Comprehensive Protection Plan for Galaxy Watches". The new plan comes with two packs where one pack – Extended Warranty – will cover technical and mechanical failure for one year in addition to the warranty period. The Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD) pack will cover accidental screen damage and liquid damage for one year. In terms of pricing, buyers can get an ADLD pack at a starting price of Rs 1,499 and a one-year extended warranty pack at a starting price of Rs 999.

Samsung has announced that Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 buyers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,990, down from Rs 8,990. In addition to this, buyers will also get a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. Samsung has also confirmed that customers purchasing any Galaxy Watch will get benefits up to Rs 11,000.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,990 for the customers who are going to purchase Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Notably, these offers are valid till 31 March only and will be available on Samsung.com, leading online and retail stores.