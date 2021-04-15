FP Trending

Samsung has announced a few new offers on Galaxy A32 India after which the smartphone price of the smartphone will come down to Rs 18,999. The mid-range smartphone was launched in March at the price of Rs 21,999. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging along with a 90Hz screen. It has a quad rear camera setup and was launched with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with no memory variations. The storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The offer on HDFC Bank cards started on 3 March and is valid till 30 April. In addition to this, Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 for all the buyers. The option to buy at no-cost EMI is also available.

After applying all these offers, the price comes down to Rs 18,999. The smartphone comes with impressive features such as a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It has an Android 11 based OneUI 3.0 operating system.

The screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate with FHD+ resolution and Corning Glass 5 protection. With Dolby Atmos support, the device has dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 and is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is available in four color variants namely Light Violet, White, Blue, and Black.

The quad-camera setup includes a primary 64 MP unit, an 8 MP ultra-wide unit, a 5 MP depth sensor, and another 5 MP macro unit. Samsung A32 has a 20 MP secondary camera (selfie camera).