Samsung announces new offers for Galaxy A32 bringing its price down to Rs 18,999

Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.


Apr 15, 2021

Samsung has announced a few new offers on Galaxy A32 India after which the smartphone price of the smartphone will come down to Rs 18,999. The mid-range smartphone was launched in March at the price of Rs 21,999. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging along with a 90Hz screen. It has a quad rear camera setup and was launched with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with no memory variations. The storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The offer on HDFC Bank cards started on 3 March and is valid till 30 April. In addition to this, Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 for all the buyers. The option to buy at no-cost EMI is also available.

After applying all these offers, the price comes down to Rs 18,999. The smartphone comes with impressive features such as a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It has an Android 11 based OneUI 3.0 operating system.

The screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate with FHD+ resolution and Corning Glass 5 protection. With Dolby Atmos support, the device has dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 and is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is available in four color variants namely Light Violet, White, Blue, and Black.

The quad-camera setup includes a primary 64 MP unit, an 8 MP ultra-wide unit, a 5 MP depth sensor, and another 5 MP macro unit. Samsung A32 has a 20 MP secondary camera (selfie camera).

