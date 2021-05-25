Tuesday, May 25, 2021Back to
Samsung announces new models for the Smart Monitor lineup: All you need to know

The new models will include features like user access to free live and on-demand content with TV Plus, and smart suggestions from the new Universal Guide.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2021 17:06:10 IST

Samsung announces new models for its new Smart Monitor lineup. These new models will come in various display sizes, design options, and updated features. This lineup, including the recently launched 43-inch M7 (UHD resolution) variant, will now be available globally. Featuring a sleek design and an option of new white colour, it will be available in smaller variants of 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch displays. The Smart Monitor lineup aims to meet the growing demand for "do-it-all" displays and deliver enhanced productivity and an immersive entertainment experience to the consumers.

Samsung Smart monitor. Image: Samsung

The updated features of the new models will include user access to free live and on-demand content with TV Plus, and smart suggestions from the new Universal Guide. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa will also be added with Bixby. The M7 model will come with a solar-powered remote alongside a USB-C backup port, to make Samsung devices more sustainable.

“Our expanded Smart Monitor lineup will continue to provide users with even more convenient and flexible ways to accomplish everyday activities through technology, enabling them to truly ‘do it all’ through powerful mobile and PC connectivity on the smartest monitor available on the market today," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Launched in 2020, the Samsung Smart Monitor series comes with a ‘do-it-all’ screen designed for modern-day businesses, academia, and consumers whose homes have become office spaces, study centers, and entertainment grounds, all-in-one, during the pandemic. The series offers integrated media and productivity apps, a wide range of connectivity, built-in speakers, and a new energy-saving, solar cell-powered remote control.

Users can run the monitors on DeX besides the usual Tizen OS. DeX allows users to connect their Samsung Galaxy or Note phone to the display and turn it into a computer.

