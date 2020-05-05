FP Trending

Samsung India has announced offers on its televisions and digital appliances today. Customers who pre-book them can avail a 15 percent cashback and no-cost EMIs.

The booked product will be delivered from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer as soon as deliveries are permitted, following lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

Those who opt for advance booking will get 15 percent cashback when paying with HDFC debit and credit cards. The company is also offering no-cost EMIs and long-term finance options up to 18 months to customers.

Consumers pre-booking on Samsung Shop will receive cashback even if they do not opt for EMI-based finance options.

The South Korean giant is offering discounts under the Stay Home, Stay Happy scheme. The company has been extending these offers to help consumers pre-book products, without having to step out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

“At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and so we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Customers under the scheme can pre-book products such as QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs, Convertible 5-in-1 and Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Hygiene Steam Clean Washing Machines, Smart Ovens with Masala & Sun Dry, Tandoor and Slim Fry Technologies.

Besides the aforementioned products, the offer includes Samsung Smart TVs as well.

Samsung has also slashed prices up to Rs 6,000 on its smartphones.

After the hike in GST, the Galaxy M21 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant) costs Rs 14,222, while its 6 GB RAM variant is available at a price of Rs 16,329.

Following the price cut, the 4 GB RAM variant comes at a cost of Rs 13,199 and 6 GB RAM variant is priced at 15,499.

