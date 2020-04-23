Thursday, April 23, 2020Back to
Samsung aims to develop a 600 MP camera sensor that it claims will capture more detail than the human eye

Samsung is also working on other types of sensors that can register smells or tastes.


FP TrendingApr 23, 2020 11:47:56 IST

Samsung has said that it is working on camera sensors that have resolutions as high as 600 MP. The South Korean tech giant said that the sensors can capture more detail than the human eye.

“Through relentless innovation, we are determined to open up endless possibilities in pixel technologies that might even deliver image sensors that can capture more detail than the human eye,” Yongin Park, Head of Sensor Business Team at Samsung, said in a company blog.

He said that most available cameras can only capture images that are visible to the human eye at wavelengths between 450 and 750 nanometers. Sensors to detect light wavelengths outside of the range are hard to come by.

Park said that a human eye is said to match a resolution of around 500 MP. Most flagship DSLR cameras and smartphones offer 40 MP and 12 MP resolution.

“We as an industry still have a long way to go to be able to match human perception capabilities,” Park said.
Samsung is not only developing image sensors, but is also working on other types of sensors that can register smells or tastes.

“Sensors that even go beyond human senses will soon become an integral part of our daily lives. We are excited by the potential such sensors have, to make the invisible visible and help people by going beyond what our own senses are capable of,” Park added.

