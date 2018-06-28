Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
28 June, 2018

Samsung adds 30 new watch faces for the lock screen and Always-On display

The new watch faces, however, do not work on all Samsung devices with an Always-on display.

It has been a few years that Samsung introduced its Always-On display feature for smartphones with its Super AMOLED display, but users have been stuck with very few clock faces to choose from ever since. But that's about to change.

Samsung's Always on Display on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Samsung has just released as many as 30 new watch faces for its Always-On display in the form of a new app called ClockFace and it is not something you can download off the Play Store just yet.

According to a report by SamMobile, the app was launched as a part of the Good Lock 2018 app suite, which is only available to users in South Korea currently and is not available in the Galaxy App store just yet. But there is a workaround to the issue.

A look at the new watch faces. Image: Sammobile

The APK for the ClockFace app can be downloaded from the source and then sideloaded on any Samsung device which has a Super AMOLED display and runs the Samsung Experience 9.0 skin along with Android Oreo 8.0.

Samsung has added a bunch of new watch faces, each of which come in different styles and some also with a dash of colour if you are not too worried about it impacting your battery life.

Once the app is installed, the watch faces can be selected from the settings menu under options for the Always-On display.

