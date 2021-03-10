Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung 980 NVMe SSD launched; brand's first consumer drive without DRAM

The Samsung SSD 980 sports sixth-generation V-NAND along with an optimised controller and firmware, which provides NVMe performance at a speed which is 6x higher than the speed of SATA SSDs.


FP TrendingMar 10, 2021 18:38:56 IST

Samsung has launched the new 980 NVMe SSD, which the company says is its first consumer drive that comes without DRAM or dynamic random access memory. DRAM-less designs can face issues with speed as the short-term memory is no longer at hand. But Samsung strives to solve the problem by employing the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. The HMB tech helps link the SSD directly to the host processor’s DRAM in order to manage any speed-related drawbacks.

The 980 also sports sixth-generation V-NAND along with an optimised controller and firmware, which provides NVMe performance at a speed which is 6x higher than the speed of SATA SSDs. It offers storage capacity in different variants. While there is one of 1 TB, other options are 500 GB, and 250 GB.

Samsung 980 NVMe SSD launched; brands first consumer drive without DRAM

Samsung SSD 980

Sequential read and write speeds have come in at up to 3,500 and 3,000 MB per second. It also provides random read performances as high as 500K IOPS and write performances up to 480K IOPS.

The new SSD features Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 that offers a large buffer storage area. Marketed for heavy multitasking, the drive has a Full Power Mode added to the company’s Magician 6.3 software so that users can achieve peak performance for longer durations of time.

Samsung promises that users can forget worrying about the device overheating as the new 980 SSD comes with Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, a common feature of the 980 series. As per the firm, the latest drive offers a power efficiency of up to 56 per cent in comparison to the previous 970 EVO SSD, thus laptop users will be able to manage power usage with greater ease.

The Samsung 980 SSD can be bought now in India. The prices vary for the different storage variants. While the basic 250 GB variant has been priced at Rs 6,499, the 500 GB option is being sold at Rs 8,999 and the 1 TB variant can be purchased for Rs 16,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Intel SSD 670p

Intel launches new SSD 670p for easy computing, immersive gaming support

Mar 03, 2021
Intel launches new SSD 670p for easy computing, immersive gaming support
WD SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs launched, offers 2x the speed over previous generation

Western Digital

WD SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs launched, offers 2x the speed over previous generation

Mar 09, 2021
WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review: Gen4 performance from a Gen3 drive but overkill for gamers

WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review

WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review: Gen4 performance from a Gen3 drive but overkill for gamers

Feb 24, 2021
Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Nintendo

Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Mar 04, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 to launch in Q2 of 2021: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 to launch in Q2 of 2021: Report

Mar 09, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommend

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommend

Feb 26, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021