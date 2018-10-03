Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 October, 2018 15:40 IST

Sales of Apple iPhone XS and XS Max to pick up in India from 10 October: Experts

Apple brought its much-awaited line-up of iPhones in India on 28 September.

The sales of newly-launched iPhone XS and XS Max premium smartphones will pick up in India with the country entering the festive season from 10 October, experts said on 3 October.

Apple brought its much-awaited line-up of iPhones in India on 28 September.

iPhone XS with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage costs Rs 99,900; 4 GB and 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,14,900 and the 4 GB with 512 GB variant will come for Rs 1,34,900.

"We don't have data yet but I think demand will be spread as gap between festive season and new iPhone launches is definitely there," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

"The Indian consumers will look for all the options and might end up purchasing new iPhones near the festive season, beginning with the auspicious period of Navratri festival from October 10," Pathak noted.

For an Indian smartphone user, carrying an iPhone has always been a style statement, irrespective of the price, and those who are in the Apple ecosystem will generate demand for the new iPhones, sooner or later.

Apple has also slashed prices of old-generation iPhones in India.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), Apple is aware of the brand pull that iPhone has for aspirational India and that's why they have slashed prices for old-generation iPhones.

"While there would be a slight uptick for old iPhone sales, during and beyond the festive season, we believe they would be up for tough competition from other smartphone brands," Ram told IANS.

Apple is set to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results on 1 November and will reveal iPhones sales globally.

Apple posted revenue of $53.3 billion in its fiscal third quarter  an increase of 17 percent from the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter's revenue.

"With global warranty and comparatively high price in India, people may end up buying new iPhones from somewhere else," added Pathak.

tags


Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit


Top Stories

latest videos

Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

also see

iPhone XS sale

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max to go on sale from Rs 99,000 onwards at 6 pm today

Sep 28, 2018

Apple

17 people arrested in connection to robbing Apple stores across California

Sep 29, 2018

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max demand 'better than expected', beats XS in early sales: Report

Sep 26, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Airtel to start doorstep delivery of Apple iPhone XS, XS Max from 28 September

Sep 24, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max go on sale: Here are some of the best cases for your phone

Sep 28, 2018

iPhone XS

Apple is raising its profit margins by charging a premium for storage: Report

Sep 25, 2018

science

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

Hayabasu2

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft releases MASCOT lander on asteroid Ryugu

Oct 03, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to swing by Venus on its way to the Sun on 3 Oct

Oct 03, 2018