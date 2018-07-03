Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 19:29 IST

Sachin Tendulkar kicks off KitUpChallenge on Twitter, Virat Kohli and others join

The KitUpChallenge is the extension of the HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge.

On 28 June, Sachin Tendulkar kicked off the #KitUpChallenge, which as he says, is his own extension of the Fit India Initiative, #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

The sportsman basically urges people to stay active, stay fit, and have fun, by kitting up any sport of their choice and posting its video. Tendulkar kits up himself, which honestly, is a super nostalgic moment when you see him ready in the pads and helmet, ready with the bat in his hand. You can almost hear a faint ‘that’s a sixxxx” in your head! In his video, he then goes on to nominate other players and all of his viewers to join in the challenge. But a very interesting thing to note in his nomination is how he tags all the sportswomen first, followed by other players. He nominated PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Mitali Raj, Virat Kohli, Vijendra Singh, Kidambi Srikanth, Sardar Singh and Sandesh Jinghan. And this is how this new trend kicked off. The likes of Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu have started to respond, and now this is the top trend on Twitter.

What sport do you play?

