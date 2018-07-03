On 28 June, Sachin Tendulkar kicked off the #KitUpChallenge, which as he says, is his own extension of the Fit India Initiative, #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

The sportsman basically urges people to stay active, stay fit, and have fun, by kitting up any sport of their choice and posting its video. Tendulkar kits up himself, which honestly, is a super nostalgic moment when you see him ready in the pads and helmet, ready with the bat in his hand. You can almost hear a faint ‘that’s a sixxxx” in your head! In his video, he then goes on to nominate other players and all of his viewers to join in the challenge. But a very interesting thing to note in his nomination is how he tags all the sportswomen first, followed by other players. He nominated PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Mitali Raj, Virat Kohli, Vijendra Singh, Kidambi Srikanth, Sardar Singh and Sandesh Jinghan. And this is how this new trend kicked off. The likes of Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu have started to respond, and now this is the top trend on Twitter.

I’d like to thank @sachin_rt sir for nominating me for the Fitness kit-up Challenge, I'm kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate @MangteC @Suriya_offl @WrestlerSushil to kit up and share videos of the same.#KitUpChallenge#SportPlayingIndia #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/r6XvkxOPwJ — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 29, 2018

@sachin_rt paaji, thanks for nominating me for the Fitness kit-up Challenge, I'm kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate @parthiv9 to kit up and share videos of the same.#ComeOutAndPlay#KitUpChallenge#SportPlayingIndia#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/hpHswbckGf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 30, 2018

Thank you @sachin_rt Paaji for nominating us for #KitUpChallenge love your community work Paaji. And now I would like to nominate Hockey legend Sh. Balbir singh Sr. Ji for #KitUpchallenge who won the first gold medal for India. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/VDfZGGv20h — Manu Singh (@Manu10cricket) June 30, 2018

I’d like to thank @Sachin_rt sir and @DevJhajharia for nominating me for the Fitness #KitUpChallenge, I'm kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate, @msdhoni bhai, @mandhana_smriti & @16Sreejesh to kit up and share videos of the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #SportPLAYINGIndia pic.twitter.com/xDIO4KLCo2 — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) July 2, 2018

Thanks for nominating me @Sachin_rt and 100MB for the Fitness kit-up Challenge,I'm kitting up to play the sport I love.I nominate my KBFC team mates, @Ruatthara39 @anasedathodika and you to kit up and share videos of the same.#KitUpChallenge#SportPlayingIndia#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/nu1OJHmCZK — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) June 29, 2018

Thank you @vikramsathaye @100MasterBlastr for nominating me for the #KitUpChallenge ! I am kitting up to play the sport I love ! Would like to request @DeepaAthlete @srikidambi @RahulBose1 to do the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/73gxw0AITy — Devendra Jhajharia (@DevJhajharia) June 30, 2018

What sport do you play?