FP Trending

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it was testing its ‘edit’ button. While the news brought delight to users, by the next day, something else related to the app was on their minds.

Twitter’s latest trend has taken the world by storm, with even US President Joe Biden, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and space agency NASA joining in. Right now, the biggest buzz on Twitter is the on-word tweet, with many personalities and organisations summing up their career/ brand description in a single word.

With more and more people jumping in on the bandwagon, here’s a look at some of the famous one-word tweets that have been delighting users on the micro-blogging app:

The trend is believed to have been started by Amtrak, the passenger railroad serving most of Canada and the United States. On Thursday, the train service provider posted a tweet with only the word “trains”.

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022



It is not yet known if the tweet in question was a mistake by an intern or a deliberate attempt to gain attention on social media. But, it caught on immediately as brands and famous people began joining in the trend.

NASA, which is known for its stunning images of galaxies, also jumped in on the trend.

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022



Pizza-chain Domino’s wasn’t far behind.

pineapple — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022



News organisations CNN and NDTV joined in as well.

breaking news — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2022

trust — NDTV (@ndtv) September 2, 2022



US President Joe Biden tweeted “democracy” from his handle.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022



Of course, Sachin Tendulkar also had his share of fun. The Master Blaster wrote “cricket” and joined the fad of one-word tweets.

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022



Pharmaceutical company Pfizer wrote “science”. The company recently had its updated booster shots, which target the Omicron variant of COVID-19, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

science — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) September 1, 2022



Marvel character Deadpool’s official account tweeted “deadpool”, delighting fans of the ‘Merc with a mouth’.

deadpool — Deadpool (@Deadpool) September 1, 2022



Microsoft Windows of course, wrote “windows”.

windows — Windows (@Windows) September 1, 2022



The trend has received mixed reactions from users. Many loved the trend.

Others found it irritating.

Really annoys me when people say one word and then just say. ‘That’s it. That’s the tweet.’ Pls, have the confidence to write just the one word. — BoldLeonidas.eth (@boldleonidas) August 31, 2022

