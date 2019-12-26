Thursday, December 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sachin Bansal-founded Navi Technologies has acquired Bengaluru-based Mavenhive

Navi has made investments in multiple startups like Ola, Bounce, Krazybee, and also acquired CRIDS.


Pratik BhaktaDec 26, 2019 15:17:43 IST

Sachin Bansal founded Navi has acquired Mavenhive, a Bengaluru based technology consulting company. Going forward, the Mavenhive team along with its founders will join the Navi team.

“This acquisition will add great capability to our ambitions to build cutting edge technology platforms that can take applications to scale. This acquisition will add to Navi’s technology capabilities,” said Sachin Bansal, CEO, Navi. The financials of the deal were not revealed by Bansal.

Sachin Bansal-founded Navi Technologies has acquired Bengaluru-based Mavenhive

Sachin Bansal. Image: Getty Images

Mavenhive was started in April 2012 and was focussed on technical consulting and product development at startups and other corporate entities. Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, Mavenhive had a team of seasoned software professionals which has helped multiple tech startups to scale up like Flipkart, GoJek, Grasshopper, and Scripbox among others.

Javia has over 15 years of experience in software consulting and product development. He has expertise in using technology innovations to transform businesses. Further, Krishnan brings in experience in product development, enterprise software consulting and others to the table through the acquisition.

Bansal started Navi, formerly known as BACQ Acquisitions with his IIT Delhi classmate Ankit Aggarwal, who was previously a director at Bank of America. Navi has made investments in multiple startups like Ola, Bounce, Krazybee. It has also acquired CRIDS, a microfinance company in Bengaluru. Bansal, since his billion-dollar exit from Flipkart, has been aggressively placing his bets in the financial services space. Eventually, the company wants to foray into lending and financial services taking it simplified through technology.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Partnered

Flipkart’s 2019 ‘Year End Sale’ - Grab The Best Deals On Mobiles, Large Appliances, Electronics & Accessories

Dec 21, 2019
Flipkart’s 2019 ‘Year End Sale’ - Grab The Best Deals On Mobiles, Large Appliances, Electronics & Accessories
Flipkart and PhonePe are looking at 'different paths leading to different outcomes'

Flipkart

Flipkart and PhonePe are looking at 'different paths leading to different outcomes'

Dec 23, 2019
US Navy bans TikTok from government-issued mobile devices for cybersecurity reasons

TikTok

US Navy bans TikTok from government-issued mobile devices for cybersecurity reasons

Dec 21, 2019
Barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel sinks off Galapagos Islands; Ecuador concerned over recovery, places barriers to prevent spread of possible leaks

NewsTracker

Barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel sinks off Galapagos Islands; Ecuador concerned over recovery, places barriers to prevent spread of possible leaks

Dec 24, 2019
Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 prices slashed in India by up to Rs 1,000

Asus

Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 prices slashed in India by up to Rs 1,000

Dec 13, 2019
Realme X2 to go on sale for the first time at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 16,999

Realme X2

Realme X2 to go on sale for the first time at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 16,999

Dec 20, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019