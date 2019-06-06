Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and China's Huawei signed an agreement on Wednesday to develop 5G technology in Russia and to hold test launches this year and in 2020.

The agreement was signed following talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.