Saturday, July 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Russian lawmakers propose making local software mandatory on smartphones

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers want to make it a legal requirement for all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with certain Russian software in a bid to support domestic software producers, according to a draft bill. The bill, tabled at the lower house of parliament on Thursday, would allow authorities to draw up a list of mandatory, locally-made software. If passed, it would come into force in July 2020.

ReutersJul 20, 2019 00:06:46 IST

Russian lawmakers propose making local software mandatory on smartphones

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers want to make it a legal requirement for all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with certain Russian software in a bid to support domestic software producers, according to a draft bill.

The bill, tabled at the lower house of parliament on Thursday, would allow authorities to draw up a list of mandatory, locally-made software. If passed, it would come into force in July 2020.

Russia's cell-phone market is dominated by Apple, Samsung and Huawei products.

The bill also proposes fining companies that sell devices without pre-installed Russian software from 50,000 to 200,000 roubles ($790-3,170) starting from January 2021.

The proposal will only become law if it is backed in three votes by the lower house of parliament and then approved by the upper house and President Vladimir Putin.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and communications ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia has introduced tougher Internet laws in the last five years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services and social networks to store user data on servers in the country.

($1 = 63.0265 roubles)

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova, Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova and Raissa Kasolowsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Newstracker

ECB needs to provide more stimulus to live up to mandate - Rehn

Jul 05, 2019
ECB needs to provide more stimulus to live up to mandate - Rehn
Trump refusing to give up on citizenship question despite Supreme Court ruling

Newstracker

Trump refusing to give up on citizenship question despite Supreme Court ruling

Jul 05, 2019
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Southern California: USGS

Newstracker

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Southern California: USGS

Jul 05, 2019
Trump critic Amash quits their Republican Party

Newstracker

Trump critic Amash quits their Republican Party

Jul 05, 2019
Russia to press ahead with release of captive whales despite outcry

Newstracker

Russia to press ahead with release of captive whales despite outcry

Jul 05, 2019
Hint of a vote on resuming fox-hunting revives sharp UK debate

Newstracker

Hint of a vote on resuming fox-hunting revives sharp UK debate

Jul 05, 2019

science

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Google Doodle

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Jul 19, 2019
Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019