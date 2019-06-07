Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor hopes to make a decision in January on how to force Twitter and Facebook to move its Russian user data onto servers inside the country, the TASS news agency quoted its head as saying on Thursday.

Alexander Zharov said he hoped Russia would not have to block Twitter and Facebook and would prefer to fine them for any breaches, TASS reported.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)

