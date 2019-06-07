Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
Russia to decide on Twitter, Facebook compliance with data law in Jan: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor hopes to make a decision in January on how to force Twitter and Facebook to move its Russian user data onto servers inside the country, the TASS news agency quoted its head as saying on Thursday. Alexander Zharov said he hoped Russia would not have to block Twitter and Facebook and would prefer to fine them for any breaches, TASS reported

ReutersJun 07, 2019 00:07:40 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor hopes to make a decision in January on how to force Twitter and Facebook to move its Russian user data onto servers inside the country, the TASS news agency quoted its head as saying on Thursday.

Alexander Zharov said he hoped Russia would not have to block Twitter and Facebook and would prefer to fine them for any breaches, TASS reported.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)

