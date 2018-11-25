Sunday, November 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Russia plans to tighten data protection, draws up draft legislation to stop leaks

Russia has drawn up draft legislation to stop leaks of personal information from state agencies.

Reuters Nov 25, 2018 09:28 AM IST

Russia has drawn up draft legislation aimed at stopping leaks of personal information from state agencies, a step that follows publication of details of Russians allegedly involved in clandestine intelligence operations abroad.

The bill, produced by Russia’s communications ministry, bars unauthorised people from creating and publishing databases of personal data drawn from official sources, and fines anyone violating that rule.

It also requires that state agencies setting up systems for handling personal data consult with the Federal Security Service, Russia’s main domestic intelligence agency.

Representational Image. Image: Reuters

Representational Image. Image: Reuters

The communications ministry did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The bill, published late on 23 November, says it is in response to a 2017 instruction from President Vladimir Putin and makes no mention of the spate of leaks.

However, Russian authorities have been embarrassed by leaks about two men Britain alleges were Russian intelligence agents who used a nerve agent to poison former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russia denies involvement.

The two men told Russian television they were innocent tourists who went to the English city of Salisbury, where Skripal was living, to view its cathedral.

But the Bellingcat investigative journalism website, drawing on leaked passport information, identified the two as officers with Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.

In a separate case, a Russian accused in a U.S. indictment of conducting cyber attacks around the world was traced, via leaked official databases, to an address in Moscow that Washington says is a base for Russian military intelligence.

The legislation, comprising two draft laws and a draft government resolution, has been published for a 30-day period of public consultation, after which it will be submitted to parliament and the government for approval.

Russia has an active black market in illegal databases compiled using confidential information stolen from state-run registries. The data includes passport details, addresses, car registrations, flight manifests and even tax returns.

Releasing personal data in this way is already illegal under existing legislation, but Russian authorities have struggled to stamp out the practice. Many of the databases are openly available on the Internet.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Cyber Attacks

India witnesses over 4.3 lakh cyber attacks from countries including China, Russia

Nov 11, 2018

Aadhaar data breach

UIDAI given more time to file response in the Aadhaar data breach case

Nov 20, 2018

NewsTracker

'What's wrong with my nap?': Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defends missing key meetings at ASEAN summit

Nov 16, 2018

Newstracker

'France is not vassal of US': Emmanuel Macron responds to Donald Trump's attack on country, says allies owe each other respect

Nov 15, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Narendra Modi meets Mike Pence: In Trump's absence, VP's job will be to squeeze India into picking US over Russia

Nov 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump slams France over World War losses to Germany, Emmanuel Macron's approval ratings and its wine industry

Nov 14, 2018

science

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018

Healthcare

Antibiotic resistance: A global threat to healthcare that needs collective action

Nov 24, 2018

Medical Imaging

First 3D images produced by the world's first full-body scanning technology

Nov 24, 2018