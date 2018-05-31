Russia's Federation Council, the Upper House of the Parliament, has invited Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to speak at one of its plenary meetings, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"We have sent an invitation and we will try to organise his arrival," Matviyenko was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

"Whether he will be able to come is another question," she said.

The suggestion to invite Zuckerberg came from Senator Anton Belyakov, who said that the US billionaire might appear at one of the parliamentary "Hour of the Expert" events, in which guests normally address the lawmakers and hold a Q&A session.

Matviyenko said that the Federation Council may invite other well-known foreign experts to speak on topical issues.