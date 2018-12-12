Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
Russia fines Google $7,530 for failing to comply with search results law

Google failed to comply with a legal requirement to remove certain entries from its search results.

Reuters Dec 12, 2018 08:29 AM IST

Russia fined Google 5,00,000 roubles ($7,530) on 11 December for failing to comply with a legal requirement to remove certain entries from its search results, Russia’s communications watchdog was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Russia said last month that it had opened a civil case against Google as it had not joined a state registry that lists banned websites that Moscow believes contain illegal information and was therefore not compliant with the law.

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China. Image: Reuters

Alexander Zharov, head of watchdog Roscomnadzor, said Russia could open a new case against Google if it did not fall in line with the law, TASS reported.

Google did not reply to a request for immediate comment.

Over the past five years, Russia has introduced tougher internet laws that require search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services, and social networks to store Russian users’ personal data on servers within the country.

